Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the zero analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.25.

FSZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$5.25 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$7.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$6.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.63. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$9.47. The firm has a market cap of C$621.25 million, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$158.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$165.50 million. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiera Capital will post 0.9093264 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Fiera Capital by 207.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 22.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fiera Capital by 170.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Fiera Capital by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

