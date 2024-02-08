Filecoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $112.14 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 8th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $5.26 or 0.00011581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a total market cap of $2.66 billion and $112.14 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Filecoin has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,960,939,063 coins and its circulating supply is 505,975,052 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

