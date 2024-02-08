Financial Contrast: Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) & Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO)

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) and Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Tate & Lyle and Tingo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tate & Lyle N/A N/A N/A Tingo Group 10.99% 43.63% 16.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tate & Lyle and Tingo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tate & Lyle 0 0 0 0 N/A Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Tingo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Tate & Lyle shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Tingo Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Tate & Lyle has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tingo Group has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tate & Lyle and Tingo Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tate & Lyle $2.13 billion 1.47 $229.01 million N/A N/A Tingo Group $146.04 million 1.14 -$47.07 million N/A N/A

Tate & Lyle has higher revenue and earnings than Tingo Group.

Summary

Tingo Group beats Tate & Lyle on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The company offers dairy products, soups, sauces, and dressings; bakery products and snacks; texturants; nutritive sweeteners, such as high fructose corn syrup and dextrose; fibres; and stabilizers and functional systems. It also provides industrial starches; acidulants, such as citric acid; and commodities comprising corn gluten feed, meal, and corn oil. The company was incorporated in 1903 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Tingo Group

Tingo Group, Inc. engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments. Its platform service through use of smartphones device as a service and pre-loaded platform product; Nwassa platform, a digital agriculture ecosystem that empowers rural farmers and agri-businesses; and insurance platform, an online automobile insurance after-market service to connect automobile insurance customers with auto repair shops and auto wash stores nationwide, as well as provide customers auto membership services, including online gas card recharge, online shopping, insurance claim settlements, roadside assistance, car wash appointment and maintenance and promotion coupons, insurance loyalty points, and other related supporting services for insurance members. The company also offers TingoPay, a B2C and B2B fintech platform and super-app that offers payment services, an e-wallet, foreign exchange, and merchant services; Tingo Foods, a food processing business that processes raw foods into finished products such as rice, pasta, and noodles; and Tingo DMCC, a commodity trading platform and agricultural commodities export business. In addition, it provides Magpie Invest, a proprietary technology investment trading platform offers margin financing services, as well as offers smart phone leasing, an agri-marketplace, airtime top ups, utility payment services, bill-pay and e-wallet, insurance products, and access to finance and lending services. The company was formerly known as MICT, Inc. and changed its name to Tingo Group, Inc. in February 2023. Tingo Group, Inc. is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

