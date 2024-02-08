Financial Security Advisor Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,997 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 59.1% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 6.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 68.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,329 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 149.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWA stock traded down $2.55 on Thursday, reaching $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,439,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,642. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.19%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

