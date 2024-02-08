Finning International Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Finning International Stock Up 0.7 %

FTT stock opened at C$36.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.19. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$31.83 and a 12 month high of C$46.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.53.

Get Finning International alerts:

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.47 billion. Finning International had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 22.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 4.020979 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTT shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Finning International

About Finning International

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.