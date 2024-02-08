Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Cut to C$46.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.99% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upgraded Finning International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.13.

TSE:FTT traded up C$0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$36.51. The company had a trading volume of 308,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,924. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$31.83 and a 1-year high of C$46.30. The firm has a market cap of C$5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.47 billion. Finning International had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 5.46%. Research analysts forecast that Finning International will post 4.020979 EPS for the current year.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

