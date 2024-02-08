First Capital Realty Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc. (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a twelve month low of C$18.60 and a twelve month high of C$22.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

