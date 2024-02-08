First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Lowered to Buy at TD Securities

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FCR.UN. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$16.50 to C$17.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Capital Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.23.

About First Capital Realty

Shares of TSE FCR.UN traded up C$0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$16.51. 251,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,977. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$15.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.33. First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$12.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.56.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

