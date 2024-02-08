First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$17.25 at Scotiabank

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FCR.UN. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of First Capital Realty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.23.

Shares of FCR.UN stock traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.51. 251,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,977. First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$12.37 and a 12 month high of C$18.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

