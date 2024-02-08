First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Cardinal Health by 300.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.5 %

CAH stock opened at $105.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.69. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $111.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.01.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.