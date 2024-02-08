First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 1,686 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,996 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 103,397 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Argus lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cleveland-Cliffs

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.24 per share, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Performance

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $22.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Articles

