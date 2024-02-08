First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 3,764 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 34.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RKT stock opened at $11.51 on Thursday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 11.15, a current ratio of 11.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.79, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RKT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Rocket Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

