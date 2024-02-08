First Eagle Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,040 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 44.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 20,980.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 64.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 287,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth about $569,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $76.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.40. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

