First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,036 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.80% of Ceragon Networks worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 16,254 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 13.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Ceragon Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.42. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $87.26 million during the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 1.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRNT shares. StockNews.com raised Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Ceragon Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRNT

Ceragon Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.