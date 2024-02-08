First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $276.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

In other news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $580,716.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTN stock opened at $221.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.64. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $204.88 and a one year high of $258.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.40) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.88%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

