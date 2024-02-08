First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $536,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,223,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,150 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,470 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $126,175,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 102,123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 562,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,484,000 after purchasing an additional 561,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $160.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $127.25 and a 1-year high of $162.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.18.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

