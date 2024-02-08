First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) by 60.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 600,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,233 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SmartRent were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 54.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,499,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779,264 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 128.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 794.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,677,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,079 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,357,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SmartRent by 559.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,016,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 862,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SmartRent in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SmartRent from $3.40 to $3.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

NYSE SMRT opened at $2.99 on Thursday. SmartRent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $607.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.07.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.34 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 24.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruce C. Strohm bought 41,149 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $117,274.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 182,561 shares in the company, valued at $520,298.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

