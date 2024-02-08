First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 320.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 106.6% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after buying an additional 24,043 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 3.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth $2,142,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth $458,000. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Flex from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Flex Stock Up 1.4 %

FLEX stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $30.75.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

