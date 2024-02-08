First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 195,834 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 776,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,834 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 16.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,129,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 159,439 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Neuronetics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 243,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 944,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 42,095 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 776.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Neuronetics

In related news, EVP William Andrew Macan sold 11,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $26,127.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 372,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,434.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Neuronetics news, CEO Keith J. Sullivan sold 10,013 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $30,139.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,514,611.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Andrew Macan sold 11,664 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $26,127.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 372,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,434.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,538 shares of company stock valued at $123,618. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of STIM opened at $3.54 on Thursday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 70.12% and a negative net margin of 47.81%. As a group, analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Articles

