First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 607,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 35,270 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 375,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 248,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NGVC opened at $14.48 on Thursday. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. The stock has a market cap of $329.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $295.08 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.04%. Research analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

In other Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 10,000 shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,095.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

