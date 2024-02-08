First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $112.53 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $136.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

