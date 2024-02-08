First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 63,006 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 63,006 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 293.1% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 24,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,196,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,196,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,922. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,764,321. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SKX opened at $57.05 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.56 and a 12-month high of $65.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

