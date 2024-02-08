First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FSFG opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $117.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.75.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

About First Savings Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 26.2% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 394,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after acquiring an additional 81,962 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

