First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
First Savings Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of FSFG opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $117.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.75.
First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.
Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group
About First Savings Financial Group
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.
