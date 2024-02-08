First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $93.72

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.72 and last traded at $93.60, with a volume of 7280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.82.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

