First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,194.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 28,428 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at $15,033,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at $228,000.

NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.72 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

