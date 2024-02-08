First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Holdings Raised by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.69. 206,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,665. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $57.73.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

