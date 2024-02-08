Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

SVVC stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.44. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a twelve month low of $0.17 and a twelve month high of $1.15.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($0.23) million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

