Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.55-8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61. Fiserv also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.550-8.700 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a buy rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $150.38.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,602,971. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $103.99 and a 12-month high of $145.87. The company has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.65.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.