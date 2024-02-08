Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) fell 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $137.79 and last traded at $138.34. 828,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 2,486,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FI. Stephens boosted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.17.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.02 and a 200 day moving average of $125.65. The firm has a market cap of $85.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total transaction of $876,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,078,062.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Fiserv by 75.8% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

