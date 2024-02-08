FMC (NYSE:FMC) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FMC. Bank of America downgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FMC from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.24.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.27. 227,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,928. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average is $67.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. FMC has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $131.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in FMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of FMC by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

