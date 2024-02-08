Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $68.90

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTYGet Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.90, but opened at $65.83. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $66.83, with a volume of 380 shares.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average is $66.73.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $654.84 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

