Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $68.90

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.90, but opened at $65.83. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $66.83, with a volume of 380 shares.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average is $66.73.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $654.84 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 5.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

About Formula Systems (1985)

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter worth $294,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 10.7% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

