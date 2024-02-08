Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Gap Down to $68.90

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.90, but opened at $65.83. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $66.83, with a volume of 380 shares.
Formula Systems (1985) Stock Down 0.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.91 and its 200-day moving average is $66.73.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $654.84 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 5.28%.
About Formula Systems (1985)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.
