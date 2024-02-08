Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,660,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 333,285 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 426,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 91,957 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 392,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 375,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 84,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MHI remained flat at $8.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 9,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,419. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $9.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $8.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $1,239,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,165,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,147,360.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 399,615 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,863.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

