Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Michael Xie Sells 38,369 Shares

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fortinet alerts:

On Friday, December 8th, Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65.

Fortinet Trading Up 3.8 %

FTNT stock opened at $70.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.48. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fortinet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.