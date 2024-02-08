Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of FBIOP opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

