Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1953 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
Fortress Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of FBIOP opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $20.25.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
