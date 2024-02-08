FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Releases Earnings Results

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

FOX Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,757,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,514. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. FOX has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $37.26.

FOX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FOX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FOX by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in FOX by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,142,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,644,000 after acquiring an additional 76,655 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

