Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF in the third quarter worth $3,608,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 194,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 47,475 shares in the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 315,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 13,702 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,347,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,609,000 after buying an additional 18,764 shares during the period.

DIVI stock opened at $30.52 on Thursday. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $439.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.66.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

