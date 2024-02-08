Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLCO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLCO traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,602. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82. Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77.

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

