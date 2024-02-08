Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV) Shares Sold by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,032 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 361.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 55,364 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 255,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 15,704 shares during the period.

FLLV stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.46. 140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,850. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $44.73 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.00 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.66.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund which seeks capital appreciation with lower volatility than the Russell 1000 Index. FLLV was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

