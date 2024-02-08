Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 56,549 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 73,284 shares.The stock last traded at $81.73 and had previously closed at $78.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.99.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $435.58 million for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 25.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Freedom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Freedom by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 15,977 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Freedom by 873.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Freedom by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Freedom by 4.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

