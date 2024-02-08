Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 56,549 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 73,284 shares.The stock last traded at $81.73 and had previously closed at $78.74.
Freedom Trading Down 0.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.99.
Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $435.58 million for the quarter. Freedom had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 25.25%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freedom
Freedom Company Profile
Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Freedom
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- What MarketBeat’s comparison tool says for these 3 coffee stocks
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- UiPath’s AI bots can trigger its tipping point in 2024
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Why Cigna stock will be at fresh highs by March
Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.