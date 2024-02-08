Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Gap Up to $5.15

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.15, but opened at $5.50. Frontier Group shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 1,115,173 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Frontier Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -114.83 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.36.

In other Frontier Group news, President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 583,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,013.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President James G. Dempsey sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $936,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 347,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President James G. Dempsey sold 245,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 583,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,013.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 590,250 shares of company stock worth $2,327,075. Company insiders own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Frontier Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,483,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,241,000 after buying an additional 3,305,465 shares during the last quarter. Ancient Art L.P. grew its stake in Frontier Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 7,961,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after buying an additional 2,734,104 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Frontier Group by 215.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after buying an additional 1,938,222 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 201.6% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,293,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after buying an additional 1,533,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the first quarter worth about $12,749,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

