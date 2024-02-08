FUNToken (FUN) Price Tops $0.0055 on Major Exchanges

FUNToken (FUN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a total market capitalization of $60.54 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUNToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About FUNToken

FUNToken’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,945,357,176 tokens. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @funtoken_io. The Reddit community for FUNToken is https://reddit.com/r/fun_token. FUNToken’s official website is funtoken.io.

Buying and Selling FUNToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The FUN Token was created by FunFair Technologies in 2017 to be used in their ecosystem, but in early 2021 it became a separate entity with a new purpose focused on the online gambling and gaming industry. FUNToken is built on the Ethereum blockchain and offers benefits to players, platforms, and developers in the digital gaming industry.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

