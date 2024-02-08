FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

Shares of FutureFuel stock opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. The company has a market cap of $247.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.76. FutureFuel has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $116.75 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Institutional Trading of FutureFuel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in FutureFuel by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in FutureFuel by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,217 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FutureFuel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in FutureFuel by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in FutureFuel by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

Featured Stories

