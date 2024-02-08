FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Issued By National Bank Financial

Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Coveo Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Coveo Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CVO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.25.

Shares of TSE:CVO opened at C$11.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$637.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.67, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Coveo Solutions has a twelve month low of C$6.02 and a twelve month high of C$12.48.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$41.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.10 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 21.85%.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

