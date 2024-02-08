FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Morgan Stanley Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.27 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.40. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.09 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

MS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.08. The company has a market cap of $141.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $879,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,562,040.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,095,265. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

