FY2024 EPS Estimates for Altius Minerals Co. Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altius Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.25 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 3.20%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Laurentian upgraded Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.00.

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$16.85 on Thursday. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$16.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$18.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$793.30 million, a P/E ratio of 44.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

