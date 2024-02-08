FY2024 EPS Estimates for Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Lowered by Analyst

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Aura Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.83) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.82). The consensus estimate for Aura Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.80) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aura Biosciences’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.83) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AURA. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Aura Biosciences from $38.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Aura Biosciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Aura Biosciences stock opened at $8.00 on Thursday. Aura Biosciences has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09.

In other news, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 15,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $121,116.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,386.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 15,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $121,116.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,386.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie B. Feder sold 6,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $50,492.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,251.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aura Biosciences by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 257.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for treating tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It is developing AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma that is in phase III clinical trial.

