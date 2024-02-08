FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.
Ero Copper Stock Performance
NYSE ERO opened at $15.50 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Ero Copper
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.
