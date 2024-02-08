FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Stock Performance

NYSE ERO opened at $15.50 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Ero Copper

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Ero Copper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 2.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 2.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.