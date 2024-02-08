FY2025 EPS Estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Increased by DA Davidson

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Estée Lauder Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 6th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now forecasts that the company will earn $4.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.84. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EL. StockNews.com raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.35.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $141.93 on Thursday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $262.81. The firm has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $858,070,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,830 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,720,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,850,000 after buying an additional 1,512,982 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,730,000 after buying an additional 1,387,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.08%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

