FY2025 EPS Estimates for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Increased by Zacks Research

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for TransDigm Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $35.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $34.99. The consensus estimate for TransDigm Group’s current full-year earnings is $30.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $10.36 EPS.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $8.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.93. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TDG. KeyCorp assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors cut TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,044.00 to $1,158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $850.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,020.80.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $1,147.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,024.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $932.29. TransDigm Group has a 52-week low of $686.46 and a 52-week high of $1,150.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.09, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $1,421,000. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its position in TransDigm Group by 88.2% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total transaction of $3,146,433.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $994.84, for a total transaction of $2,984,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,424. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,019,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

