FY2025 EPS Estimates for WNS (Holdings) Limited Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WNS)

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of WNS in a research note issued on Monday, February 5th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.76 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.87. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for WNS’s current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share.

Get WNS alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WNS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.20.

WNS Price Performance

WNS opened at $59.00 on Thursday. WNS has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $94.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WNS

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 490.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.